‘The Lost City of Z’: New Trailer Is Big on Adventure, Destiny, and Mustaches

A new trailer for director James Gray‘s The Lost City of Z further reveals the true-life journey of Col. Percival Fawcett’s personal quest to discover a mysterious city in the Amazon. Charlie Hunnam portrays the colonel in Gray’s adaptation of David Grann‘s best-selling book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon”, which told of the explorer’s journey into the Amazon in the early 20th century and his ultimate disappearance in 1925. The previous trailer focused on the tale’s intrigue and adventure aspects, while this new look plays up the idea of destiny and the support of Fawcett’s belief/obsession by his friends and family.

And yet, as adventurous and classic as this story looks to be, Hunnam’s performance in this trailer alone is off-putting to me. He’s trying too hard, straining over every bit of dialogue and failing to convince me that his mission’s worth the possible cost, even if it seems to work on the folks in the story who are backing his expedition. Our own Chris Cabin‘s review, however, is more encouraging, so perhaps The Lost City of Z isn’t a lost cause at all.

Also starring Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Angus Macfadyen, The Lost City of Z opens Stateside on April 14th.

Check out the trailer for The Lost City of Z below, followed by the official synopsis and new images: