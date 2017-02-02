‘The Lost City of Z’: Official U.S. Trailer Plays Up Adventure and Obsession in the Amazon

0

The U.S. trailer for director James Gray‘s The Lost City of Z continues the descent into madness for Charlie Hunnam‘s Col. Percival Fawcett’s and his quest to discover a mysterious city in the Amazon. Gray’s adaptation of David Grann‘s best-selling book, “The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon”, tells of the explorer’s journey into the Amazon in the early 20th century and his ultimate disappearance in 1925. Our own Chris Cabin had a chance to review the film, so if you’d like a little insight that goes beyond a minute or two of marketing, it’s worth a read.

Also starring Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Angus Macfadyen, Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street will release The Lost City of Z on April 14th in New York and Los Angeles and will expand nationwide the following week.

Check out the official U.S. trailer below, followed by new images and a domestic poster for The Lost City of Z:

Here’s the adaptation’s official synopsis:

Based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925. An epically-scaled tale of courage and obsession, told in Gray’s classic filmmaking style, THE LOST CITY OF Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.

