FX Drops Louis C.K. from All Projects, Cancels Overall Deal

FX is severing ties with Louis C.K. A day after five women spoke out about sexual misconduct they encountered at the hands of the comic, and hours after Louis C.K. released a statement confirming their “stories are true,” FX has announced that it is ending its association with the writer/director/actor/producer. In a statement, FX Networks and FX Productions says C.K. will no longer serve as an executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows they were producing with him: Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi, and The Cops. FX Productions is also canceling their overall deal with his production company, Pig Newton.

In a statement, FX Networks and FX Productions said the following:

Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement. FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.

This news comes hours after The Orchard decided not to release C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy (which it acquired at TIFF for $5 million in September) and Netflix announced that it would no longer be moving forward with C.K.’s new comedy special. Yesterday, HBO announced it would be dropping all of is Louis C.K. programming.

C.K. was not in active development on a sixth season of Louie after opting to take a break from his own TV series, but FX had said whenever he wanted to make another season of the show, they’d be willing to do it. Clearly that won’t be happening.

UPDATE: Better Things creator and C.K.’s regular creative partner Pamela Adlon has released the following statement: