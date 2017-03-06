‘Love Actually’ Sequel Images Show the Return of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson and More

0

The Love Actually sequel is now in production, and the first images have surfaced online. We only just learned of the follow-up’s existence last month, as writer/director Richard Curtis was assembling most of the 2003 film’s cast for a sequel short film in connection with the charity event Red Nose Day. Titled Red Nose Day Actually, the follow-up checks back in on the characters played by Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, and Marcus Brigstocke to see what they’ve all been up to in the last 14 years (has it been 14 years already?!).

With filming now taking place in the U.K., Red Nose Day director and script editor/producer Emma Freud has been sharing some behind-the-scenes images that give us a look at some of the actors back in character. Chief among them is Hugh Grant as the U.K.’s Prime Minister, and it appears that his relationship with McCutcheon’s character has indeed lasted all these years. We also get a look at Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster reunited, with the young actor now nearly taller than Neeson himself.

Take a look at some of the images below followed by Curtis’ statement about the new short film. Red Nose Day Actually will air as part of the Red Nose Day Special on May 25th on NBC, and also as part of Red Nose Day in the U.K. on March 24th on BBC1