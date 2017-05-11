Watch: The ‘Love Actually’ Cast Reunites in the Trailer for ‘Red Nose Day Actually’

0

Ever wondered what your favorite characters from Love Actually are doing right now? (No, me either.) Turns out they’re pretty much doing exactly what they were fourteen years ago. Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) still gives the world’s slowest service. The Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) is still dancing through stairways, but with poorer reflexes. Ugly turtlenecks are definitely still a thing, just ask Jamie (Colin Firth). And king of the all-time creepers, Mark (Andrew Lincoln), is still hitting on his best friend’s wife (Kiera Knightley) with message cards.

NBC has released the trailer for Red Nose Day Actually, the short film sequel from Love Actually writer/director and Red Nose Day founder Richard Curtis. It’s kind of a silly thing, but if we’re going to exploit nostalgia, doing it for charity is probably the best way. If you’re not familiar, Red Nose Day is a charity event that thas raised more than $60 million in its first two years to keep children in America and across the globe healthy, educated, and safe.

Original cast members Marcus Brigstocke, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Olivia Olson are also returning for the Red Nose Day Actually short, along with Patrick Dempsey, who will play a new character. Check out the trailer below.

In addition to the Love Actually crew, this year’s Red Nose Day will include appearances from Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Bear Grylls, Mark Hamill, Matt Iseman, DJ Khaled, Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd and Dax Shepard. Rudd will make an appeals trip to a rural area of Maine that has been hit hard by recession, while Roberts travels to Kenya where she visits an overcrowded children’s hospital and demonstrates the difference the Red Nose Day dollars can make. The cast of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us –Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ron Cephas Jones –will also appear in the third annual special.

What’s more, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this week that it will match up to $1 million in donations made to Red Nose Day in the U.S. using Facebook’s charitable giving tools.

“The Red Nose Day Special,” airs Thursday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.