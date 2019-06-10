‘Love, Antosha’ Trailer Looks at the Incredible, Brief Life of the Talented Anton Yelchin

0

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Love, Antosha has been released. The documentary, directed by Garret Price, chronicles the incredible and all-too-brief life of the talented young actor Anton Yelchin. Using his journals, writings, music, interviews, and speaking with those who knew him, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of an amazing young man who we lost far too soon.

Adam Chitwood caught the movie at Sundance earlier this year, and found it to be a powerful look at Yelchin’s life, writing:

It’s clear early on in Love, Antosha that Anton Yelchin was a genuine cinephile. Not only is the film littered with home movies made by Yelchin at a very young age, but also his diary entries and lists (not to mention testimonials from his family) underline just how serious he took his film education. It was his Russian immigrant parents who first introduced Yelchin to films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Mean Streets, and afterwards Yelchin took it upon himself to further his film education on his own. He reached all the way back to the silent era and was constantly consuming films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, the French New Wave, Asian cinema, and much more. Not only that, but Yelchin took detailed notes throughout each viewing, working to understand the craft behind the filmmaking on display.

Check out the Love, Antosha trailer below. The film opens in L.A. on August 2nd and in New York on August 9th.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Love, Antosha: