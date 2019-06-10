Netflix Picks up ‘Love, Death and Robots’ for Season 2; Jennifer Yuh Nelson Will Oversee All Episodes

0

Netflix has given a greenlight to a second season of their animated anthology series Love, Death and Robots. Created by Joshua Donen, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Tim Miller, each episode has some kind of thematic connection to either love, death, and/or robots. Here’s what Dave Trumbore had to say about the series in ranking the episodes of season one from worst to best:

The top three, however, offer not only fantastic animation (perhaps the best of this list) but really dig into what sci-fi is capable of, twisting perceptions and rerouting misconceptions. These are the best of the best and show what Love, Death & Robots is really made of, hopefully bringing a new generation of readers to the sci-fi writers whose work is on display, and inspiring a new generation of writers altogether.

Thankfully, the new season will bring on director Jennifer Yuh Nelson to oversee Volume 2. Nelson previously directed Kung Fu Panda 2, Kung Fu Panda 3, and the live-action feature The Darkest Minds, so I’m excited to see what she brings to the table for this upcoming season.

What do you want to see in the new season of Love, Death and Robots? Where do you think the series could be improved? Sound off in the comments.