‘Love’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the Final Installment of the Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first Love Season 3 trailer, offering a first look at the final season of the comedy series from executive producer Judd Apatow. Created by Apatow and real-life couple Lesley Arfin and Paul Rust, the series launched in 2016 as a grounded look at the world of dating through the eyes of two characters, played by Rust and Community alum Gillian Jacobs.

This trailer kind of traces the story of Rust and Jacobs’ characters a bit before teasing where they’re at in this third and final season, serving as something of a trailer for the series as a whole in addition to this new season. Indeed, Netflix is in the content game overall, and as someone who’s never watched an episode of Love, it’s clear that this trailer is working to bring in people unfamiliar with the series just as much as it’s teasing the end of the show for longtime fans.

Love was renewed for a third season a month before Season 2 premiered in 2017, but last December Netflix announced that Season 3 would be the final installment of the show, effectively cancelling the series. Indeed, Netflix has started cancelling shows at a much faster rate than usual, as their M.O. used to be simply renewing every original series under the sun. Now that they’re investing more in new talent to create bigger hits, it appears Netflix is taking a harder look at viewership trends and deciding to axe series that don’t play into its long-term game.

Still, Love will exist as a three-season batch of content for folks to soak up at any time, so the investment here will no doubt play off. Watch the Love Season 3 trailer below. The series also stars Iris Apatow, Brett Gelman, and Claudia O’Dohery. Love Season 3 premieres on March 9th.