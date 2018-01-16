‘Love, Simon’: New Trailer Makes Coming-of-Age, Coming-Out Dramedy Look Ridiculously Charming

0

20th Century Fox has released a new Love, Simon trailer. Based on Becky Albertalli’s novel, Greg Berlanti’s film follows seventeen-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), who is currently grappling with how to tell his family and friends that he’s gay. He’s also working to identify an anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.

I continue to be encouraged by what I’ve seen so far from this movie. Love, Simon looks funny, sweet, and heartfelt, able to truly grapple with the pathos of how coming out to family and friends can be difficult and terrifying, but also without leaving behind the humor of just growing up. I can’t imagine this movie coming out twenty years ago (the best we got was In & Out, which was well-intentioned but also intermittently offensive), but I feel like the audience for this movie—teenagers—are far more accepting now, and I can easily see this movie being a hit of Berlanti is able to tell this story right.

Check out the new Love, Simon trailer below. The film opens March 16th and also stars Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, and Tony Hale.

Here’s the official synopsis for Love, Simon: