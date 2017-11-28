‘Love, Simon’ Trailer: Nick Robinson Wrestles with Coming out of the Closet

0

20th Century Fox has released the first Love, Simon trailer. Based on Becky Albertalli’s novel, Greg Berlanti’s film follows seventeen-year-old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), who is currently grappling with how to tell his family and friends that he’s gay. He’s also working to identify an anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.

It’s really encouraging to see these kinds of stories come so far. Although Love, Simon doesn’t look like it shies away from the weight of coming out of the closet, it also doesn’t look like the story is drenched in tragedy or that Simon will be “punished” for being gay. Studios weren’t putting out movies like Love, Simon when I was in high school, and hopefully this film draws an audience of like-minded teenagers who can relate to Simon’s situation. At the very least, I love the gag at the end of this trailer, and I trust that Berlanti, who is openly gay, will approach this story with warmth, humor, and compassion.

Check out the Love, Simon trailer below. The film opens March 16, 2018 and also stars Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, and Tony Hale.

Here’s the official synopsis for Love, Simon: