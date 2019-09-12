Exclusive ‘Low Tide’ Clip Gives a Glimpse at A24’s Intense Buried Treasure Drama

0

By now, A24 has established itself as one of the go-to spots for highly original thrills and chills, and Low Tide is coming in to keep that streak alive. With his salty beach-set drama, writer/director Kevin McMullin has essentially crafted The Goonies if it was written by Stephen King at his most horrifyingly human. A group of high schoolers while away a Jersey shore summer by breaking into the beach houses belonging to the ultra-wealthy. But when the teen thieves stumble across a genuine bag of gold coins, the low-stakes crime spree becomes a tense standoff between friends that threatens to explode into violence.

I’m super pumped to bring you this exclusive clip from the film, which not only sets up the stakes but introduces our three major players:: Pete (IT star Jaeden Martell), younger brother to the crew’s Alan (Alita: Battle Angel actor Keean Johnson). Red (Alex Neustaedter), the group’s unhinged leader who becomes desperate to keep the coins to himself. And Sergeant Kent, played by the great Shea Whigham, the police officer tracking them all down.

Check out the clip below. Low Tide—which also stars Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, and Mike Hodge—is available exclusively on DirecTV now and in select theaters October 4th. Check out the trailer here.

Here is the official synopsis for Low Tide: