Jedi Council: Lucasfilm Puts the ‘Star Wars’ Anthology Films on Hold

- According to Collider’s own Steve “Frosty” Weintraub, Disney and Lucasfilm are putting a hold on the Star Wars anthology films.
- Fantha Tracks cites two unnamed sources that are allegedly verifying that Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX.
- According to Omega Underground, Lucasfilm is reportedly eyeing a Fall/Winter start for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series.
- Slash Film is reporting that Star Wars Leaks Reddit reported that LucasfIlm has filed a trademark for the shelved Star Wars Detours series.
- Ashley Eckstein took to her Twitter to announce that in conjunction with Funko, she has helped to create a line of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko pops.
- Marvel announce that its Poe Dameron comic will be ending in September of this year.
- The panel reviews Marvel’s Star Wars Thrawn #5.
