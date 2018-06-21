Facebook Messenger

Jedi Council: Lucasfilm Puts the ‘Star Wars’ Anthology Films on Hold

by      June 21, 2018

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Maude Garrett discuss the following:

  • According to Collider’s own Steve “Frosty” Weintraub, Disney and Lucasfilm are putting a hold on the Star Wars anthology films.
  • Fantha Tracks cites two unnamed sources that are allegedly verifying that Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX.
  • According to Omega Underground, Lucasfilm is reportedly eyeing a Fall/Winter start for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series.
  • Slash Film is reporting that Star Wars Leaks Reddit reported that LucasfIlm has filed a trademark for the shelved Star Wars Detours series.
  • Ashley Eckstein took to her Twitter to announce that in conjunction with Funko, she has helped to create a line of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Funko pops.
  • Marvel announce that its Poe Dameron comic will be ending in September of this year.
  • The panel reviews Marvel’s Star Wars Thrawn #5.
  • Twitter Questions
