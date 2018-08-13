Watch: ‘Lucifer’ Cast Announces Season 4 Is Filming with New BTS Video

0

Lucifer lives! Fans of the series had a bit of scare earlier this summer, when FOX axed the show after three seasons, but they weren’t willing to let Lucifer go without a fight, and after a vocal fan campaign that saw #SaveLucifer top Twitter trends Netflix swooped in at the 11th hour to save the day just before the cast options expired.

Now, the Lucifer cast is united again and they debuted a new behind-the-scenes video announcing that Season 4 is officially filming. Series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt share the spotlight for the new video, which is all about thanking the fans and letting ‘em know that they’re passion didn’t go unnoticed.

“The fans did it!” The cast cheers and celebrates (there’s even a little dance party vibe and talking pickled executive souls. “Lucifer Season 4 on Netflix, it started today,” Ellis tells the camera before making an important correction. “It started shooting today, it’s not on Netflix today, don’t get confused.” Netflix hasn’t revealed an official release date for Lucifer‘s return so we don’t know exactly when you will be able to see it, but the new season is expected to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2019.

Based on the Vertigo comics character, Lucifer follows the fallen angel (Ellis) to Los Angeles when he grows bored of being the Lord of Hell and teams up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) to help stop criminals. Stay tuned for more news as Lucifer Season 4 draws near, and get excited for the series’ return with the filming announcement below.