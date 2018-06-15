Netflix Revives ‘Lucifer’ for Season 4

0

The TV culling of 2018 was brutal, but yet another fan-favorite show has found a new home! Lucifer will officially return for Season 4 on Netflix. The streaming giant has made a deal to pick up Warner Bros. TV’s comic book fantasy drama following the series cancellation at Fox last month. Lucifer will now become a Netflix original starting with the upcoming fourth season.

The cancellation caused quite a ruckus on social media last month with the #SaveLucifer campaign, which trended across twitter alongside Fox’s fellow cancellation Brooklyn Nine-Nine (that series was picked up by NBC shortly after the Fox cancellation). At the time, Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson Tweeted his thoughts on the matter, saying “We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.” Now, fans can rest easy that the Season 3 cliffhanger isn’t the end of the road.

Lucifer‘s cancellation wasn’t a total shocker — the series was never a breakout ratings hit for the network (last season averaged a Live+Same Day haul of a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers), but the passionate fanbase kept the fires burning for renewal.

The Netflix pickup comes just in time to prevent the Lucifer cast options from expiring. The series stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lord of Hell, who helps the LAPD track down criminals on Earth. According to Deadline, there were multiple buyers interested in reviving the series, but the deal took some time to hammer out since Hulu holds the US SVOD rights for the first three seasons and the series was broadcast on various outlets/networks internationally.