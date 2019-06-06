‘Lucifer’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season on Netflix

0

Lucifer‘s been through hell and back, but the series is coming back again for one last ride. On the heels of Season 4, Netflix has renewed Lucifer for a fifth and final season. The supernatural detective series aired on Fox for three seasons before the broadcast network pulled the plug and Netflix saved the day with a 10-episode order for Season 4, which debuted on the streaming network in May.

“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” Netflix said in a social media statement.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” added executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Based on the Vertigo comics character, Lucifer follows the fallen angel (Tom Ellis) to Los Angeles when he grows bored of being the Lord of Hell and teams up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to help stop criminals. The series also stars Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt

When we spoke with Ellis about the fourth season, the actor expressed a strong interest in coming back for Season 5, hinting at even more to the story.

“I feel like we haven’t finished telling our story yet, without giving too many spoilers away. With any show, you could ultimately finish, at the end of any season, and you’re either left with a massive cliffhanger and people are left unsatisfied, or you get the opportunity to tell your story until the end. I think that we would all love to come back and do a Season 5.”

And the renewal shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Lucifer comes with a built-in die-hard fanbase, and while the streaming service is notoriously cagey about their numbers, third-party trackers reported big numbers for the Netflix debut, and Netflix UK’s slightly more transparent branch touted Lucifer as a top-performing series throughout May.

No news yet on when fans should expect the final season, but stay tuned for more as it breaks.