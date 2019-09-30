Exclusive ‘Lucky Day’ Red-Band Trailer Sees Crispin Glover Wield a Grenade Launcher

If you’re the type of movie buff who thinks most, if not all films should include Crispin Glover blowing up a car with a grenade launcher, well A) Congrats on being a person of great taste, and B) We at Collider are happy to exclusively present the red band trailer for Lucky Day, the wild action-thriller from Oscar-winning writer/director Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction, Killing Zoe).
The film stars Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as a safe-cracker named Red, fresh out of jail and looking for a fresh start with his wife, Chloe (Nina Dobrev), and daughter Beatrice (Ella Ryan Quinn). Unfortunately, a job-gone-wrong from the past catches up with Red and he finds himself the target of a psychotic assassin named Luc (Glover) who speaks in a thick French accent despite, by all appearances, not being French.
Check out the red band trailer below followed by an exclusive look at a new poster for the film. Lucky Day—which also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Mark Dacascos, David Hewlett, and Clé Bennett—is in select theaters and on-demand October 11.
Here is the official synopsis for Lucky Day:
Director Roger Avary, the Oscar®-winning writer of Pulp Fiction and Killing Zoe, lends his high-energy, bone-crunching style to this crime saga starring Crispin Glover (“American Gods”), Nina Dobrev (Flatliners), and Luke Bracey (Point Break). Finally out of prison, safecracker Red (Bracey) rejoins his wife (Dobrev) and daughter and vows to go straight. But psychotic French hit man Luc (Glover) has also come to town, seeking revenge against Red for the death of Luc’s brother — leading to a very unlucky showdown.