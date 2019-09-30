Exclusive ‘Lucky Day’ Red-Band Trailer Sees Crispin Glover Wield a Grenade Launcher

0

If you’re the type of movie buff who thinks most, if not all films should include Crispin Glover blowing up a car with a grenade launcher, well A) Congrats on being a person of great taste, and B) We at Collider are happy to exclusively present the red band trailer for Lucky Day, the wild action-thriller from Oscar-winning writer/director Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction, Killing Zoe).

The film stars Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as a safe-cracker named Red, fresh out of jail and looking for a fresh start with his wife, Chloe (Nina Dobrev), and daughter Beatrice (Ella Ryan Quinn). Unfortunately, a job-gone-wrong from the past catches up with Red and he finds himself the target of a psychotic assassin named Luc (Glover) who speaks in a thick French accent despite, by all appearances, not being French.

Check out the red band trailer below followed by an exclusive look at a new poster for the film. Lucky Day—which also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Mark Dacascos, David Hewlett, and Clé Bennett—is in select theaters and on-demand October 11.

