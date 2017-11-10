Lucy Boynton on ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Gareth Edwards’ ‘Apostle’

0

-

With director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with actors Lucy Boynton and Sergei Polunin to talk about the making of the film. While I had a lot of questions for him after watching the movie, the one thing I knew I had to talk about was the epic five-minute 65mm Steadicam closing shot. If you’re not aware, doing a long Steadicam shot is hard on its own, but trying to do it when you’re shooting on 65mm film adds an entirely new challenge due to the weight of the camera. In addition to the challenges of shooting such a cool Steadicam shot, Lucy Boynton talked about being in Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Gareth Edwards’ Apostle, while Sergei Polunin talks about being in Francis Lawrence’s Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

As most of you know, Murder on the Orient Express is based on the Agatha Christie mystery novel of the same name, the film follows famous detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he tries to solve the murder of one of the passengers aboard the Orient Express. The film also features an all-star cast made up of Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Tom Bateman, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Check out what Lucy Boynton and Sergei Polunin had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Lucy Boynton and Sergei Polunin:

I mention how much I love Sing Street.

How much did they pay to be in the film?

What it was like filming the 5 minute Stedicam shot that ends the film.

Memorable moments from filming.

Lucy Boynton talks about being part of Bohemian Rhapsody and Sergei Polunin talks about being in Red Sparrow.

Lucy talks about being part of Gareth Edwards Apostle and how it compares to The Raid and The Raid 2.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder on the Orient Express: