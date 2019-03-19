‘Lucy in the Sky’ Trailer Has Natalie Portman Struggling with Life on Earth after Visiting Outer Space

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for Noah Hawley’s upcoming drama Lucy in the Sky. The film stars Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola, who begins to lose touch with reality after returning to Earth, which now seems small when compared to the majesty of space.

Even though Noah Hawley isn’t new here—he’s had two FX shows with Fargo and Legion—I still don’t know what to think about his work. Judging by the trailer for Lucy in the Sky, it definitely seems like he’s much more in Legion territory with trippy visuals and a surreal setting, and that’s dismaying because Legion is a much weaker show than Fargo. Although Fargo started off as Hawley in the Coen Brothers’ sandbox, he eventually made it his own and turned it into an incisive look at America and its many flaws. Legion, on the other hand, is all sizzle and no steak. The ideas presented in the first season are pretty straightforward in how they deal with identity, but you have to dig through layers of visual and narrative abstraction to get there.

That’s not to say that Lucy in the Sky is another Legion; it’s just that Hawley has shown he can get carried away with the visuals whose majesty outshines the ideas he seeks to explore. Hopefully that won’t be the case here.

Check out the Lucy in the Sky trailer below. The film will be released this year, and also stars Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, and Ellen Burstyn.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lucy in the Sky: