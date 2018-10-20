Pop Culture Review: ‘Luke Cage’ Cancelled, ‘The Flash’ Movie Delayed Again, and More

0

Welcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Netflix’s MCU is imploding after Luke Cage gets cancelled, The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller is probably never going to happen, Spider-Man: Far From Home filming is donezo, and much more.