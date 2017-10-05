‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Image Teams the Hero of Harlem Up with a Thundering Dumbass

0

Since Marvel and Netflix have cancelled plans for Marvel’s The Punisher‘s rollout this weekend, here’s a little nugget from the mini-Marvel-verse: a first-look image from Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage. Obviously Mike Colter, who plays the Hero of Harlem, is back in action, but he has a curious sidekick with him this time around. None other than Danny Rand, a.k.a. The Immortal Iron Fist, a.k.a. Finn Jones will be joining Season 2, post-The Defenders.

Despite working together alongside Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones/Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in that team-up series, the Heroes of Hell’s Kitchen parted ways at the end of their shared adventure. Luke returned to Harlem, and Danny, in his green-and-yellow tracksuit, opted to protect the city at night in place of the injured-but-totally-not-dead Daredevil. For what exactly brings these two together, along with what role Simone Missick‘s Misty Knight will play, we’ll have to wait until Marvel’s Luke Cage returns in 2018 to find out.

Check out the first image of Cage and Rand from the new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage (via EW):

Next up for Netflix and Marvel is The Punisher, followed by sophomore seasons for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones sometime next year. Hopefully Danny’s busy brushing up on his fighting skills and powers in the meantime, should a second season of his own show or The Defenders come calling.