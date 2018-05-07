‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer Sees Luke Dealing with Fame & a Powerful New Foe

0

Though the Marvel/Netflix crossover series The Defenders had no bearing on Jessica Jones‘ second season, it might have a little bit of an impact on Luke Cage Season 2 — if only to show how Luke (Mike Colter) is dealing with new-found fame after trying to lay low in Season 1. In the first full trailer for the upcoming season, Luke uses his fame to help him protect his community; the more people who know he’s out there patrolling the streets with the powers the has, the less likely they might be to cause trouble. Although, it seems like a lot of people are just specifically interested in trying to test how bulletproof he is.

The trailer also introduces a new foe for Luke to come up against, one who is not only stronger than he is, but who has the ability to harm him. That sets Luke on what looks like a brutal path, as he tries to reclaim Harlem for peace — one that sees him teaming up with a bionic-armed Misty Knight (Simone Missick) since as the trailer says, “one man cannot save a community.”

For those who felt a little burned by Luke Cage‘s first season (the first episodes were great and then … things got pretty terrible), Season 2 will be a chance at redemption. The series is returning for 13 episodes again, which is probably once again too long, but we’ll find out soon!

Luke Cage also stars Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Ron Cephas Jones as Bobby Fish. Season 2 will debut Friday June 22nd on Netflix. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Luke Cage Season 2: