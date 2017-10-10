Luke Evans on Playing the Creator of Wonder Woman in ‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’

0

With Annapurna Pictures’ Professor Marston and the Wonder Women opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Luke Evans to talk about the making of the film. If you’re not familiar with the incredible story, the film is written and directed by Angela Robinson and tells the true story of William Moulton Marston (Evans), a professor who entered into a polyamorous relationship with his academic wife (Rebecca Hall) and one of their students (Bella Heathcote), both of whom served as the inspiration for him to create the Wonder Woman comic. While some directors might have used the story to focus on the sex and wild threesomes, Robinson has crafted a great film about acceptance, love and feminism and done it with a delicate brush. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is a fantastic film about challenging the norm and finding acceptance. The film also stars Connie Britton and Oliver Platt. For more on Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, you can read Adam Chitwood’s review here.

During the interview, Evans talked about when he first heard about William Moulton Marston’s story, how they managed to make the film in only 25 days, and how he got himself prepared to film some unusual sexual situations. Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis.

Below is the official synopsis for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women. If you want to know more about the unique origins of Wonder Woman, check out Jill Lepore’s book The Secret History of Wonder Woman or listen to Lepore’s interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air.