Jedi Council: Luke Skywalker’s Regrets Going Into ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Today is November 9th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Tiffany Smith and Ken Napzok. Today the Council discusses:
Movie News
- Luke Skywalker’s state of mind in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Finn not Force-sensitive according to John Boyega
- Kelly Marie Tran on THR Rising Star List
- Porglets
What’s the Deal with Canon
- Thrawn lives… past Rogue One
- Star Wars: Rebels preview: Rebel Assault
- Star Wars: Rebels titles revealed
- Ahmed Best speaks about Jar Jar’s end. Reads Chuck Wendig’s words as Jar Jar
- Canto Bight book excerpt on StarWars.com
- Star Wars #38 Ashes of Jedha
Twitter Questions