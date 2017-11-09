Jedi Council: Luke Skywalker’s Regrets Going Into ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

Today is November 9th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Tiffany Smith and Ken Napzok. Today the Council discusses:

Movie News

Luke Skywalker’s state of mind in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Finn not Force-sensitive according to John Boyega

Kelly Marie Tran on THR Rising Star List

Porglets

What’s the Deal with Canon

Thrawn lives… past Rogue One

Star Wars: Rebels preview: Rebel Assault

Star Wars: Rebels titles revealed

Ahmed Best speaks about Jar Jar’s end. Reads Chuck Wendig’s words as Jar Jar

Canto Bight book excerpt on StarWars.com

Star Wars #38 Ashes of Jedha

Twitter Questions