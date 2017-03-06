Collider Crash Course: Where Has Luke Skywalker Been Since ‘Return of the Jedi’?

0

When The Force Awakens was released, fans were eager to see what all the classic Star Wars characters have been up to. Were Leia and Han still together? What had become of the Empire now that Darth Vader, the Emperor and their army had fallen? More importantly, what happened to Luke Skywalker? This question was on the forefront of fans’ minds, and with the release of the seventh film in the franchise, the answer was not given. Considering Mark Hamill‘s screen time throughout the franchise and as the possibly last Jedi in the galaxy, it was shocking to see him on the big screen without speaking a word of dialogue.

From this, dozens of questions were sparked in regards to his whereabouts. Where has he been since the rise of Kylo Ren and the fall of his new Jedi order? With a major gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, what really happened during those years? What has Luke Skywalker been up to?

