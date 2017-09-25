Luke Wilson on ‘Brad’s Status’ and Mike White’s Fantastic Script

0

One of the many great films I saw at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was writer-director Mike White’s Brad’s Status. The dramedy stars Ben Stiller as a middle-aged man working for a non-profit who suffers something of a mid-life crisis while accompanying his musical prodigy son (Austin Abrams) on a tour of Harvard. While from the outside Stiller’s got a loving wife (Jenna Fischer) and a great life, he’s actually miserable. And the main reason is that he keeps comparing himself to his old college friends (Luke Wilson, Michael Sheen, Jemaine Clement and Mike White) who appear to be far more successful via their social media feeds. As the film unfolds, we hear Stiller’s character’s inner voice wondering about the choices he’s made and the envy as he watches his friends from afar. While this inner voiceover could have been a disaster, because of Mike White’s fantastic script, you start to understand his jealously even when his life looks perfect. Also, while most don’t say it aloud, I think everyone at one point has wondered about the choices they’ve made after they’ve seen friends get ahead in the rat race and thought “why not me?” It’s that kind of emotional honestly in the film and script that will cause many to look inward.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Luke Wilson for an exclusive video interview. He talked about Mike White’s fantastic script, how it tackles subject matter most movies avoid, the way the dialogue and situations feel authentic and real, the way he likes to work on set, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more on Brad’s Status you can read Phil Brown’s glowing review.

How did he react to the script after reading it?

How the film deals with things people rarely talk about.

How the dialogue and situations feel authentic and real. Was it all in the script or did they find some of it on set?

How many takes does he like to do and how was it making Brad’s Status?

