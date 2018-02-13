Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira on the Beautiful Premise of ‘Black Panther’

0

With Marvel Studios’ Black Panther set to dominate the box office when it opens in theaters on February 16th, Disney recently held a press junket here in Los Angeles and I got to sit down with Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira for an exclusive video interview. While I had a million things racing through my head that I wanted to talk about during our brief chat, I decided to talk about how the film touches on what’s happening in our world without it feeling forced or like it’s preaching, and tried to get Lupita Nyong’o to share the music playlist she used on set to help get into character.

As everyone that reads Collider knows, written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther (first introduced in Captain America: Civil War), who returns home to the isolated and advanced nation of Wakanda in the wake of his father’s death to assume his rightful place as king. Matters are complicated when his place on the throne is put into question. Black Panther also stars Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Andy Serkis.

