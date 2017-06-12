‘Luther’ Is a “Go” for Season 5 with Idris Elba Returning

0

Buckle up, Luther fans—the show is coming back for a fifth season. Indeed, despite Idris Elba’s ever-growing schedule, the actor has signed on to reprise his title role in Luther Season 5 on BBC America, with showrunner Neil Cross back at the helm. The show tells the story of a highly talented detective working in London to solve high-profile murders. It kicked off in 2010 with a six-episode first season to a positive response, which then was followed by two more seasons of four episodes each. In 2015, Luther returned with a two-episode fourth season, but the show’s future beyond that has been somewhat murky. Elba and Cross both expressed their desire to continue the story in some form, with the possibility of a Luther movie surfacing as a way to continue on.

But today, per THR, Cross broke the news that a deal has been signed to bring Luther Season 5 to life:

“Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business,” Cross said. “The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther? In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next. Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.”

The fifth season will be a co-production between BBC Studios and BBC America, and will consist of four episodes—returning things back to “normal” following Season 4’s two-episode format. Production is slated to begin this year, but an airdate hasn’t yet been confirmed—it’s possible Luther Season 5 could be on TV by Fall 2018.

Elba kicks off what could be a big feature film franchise later this summer with The Dark Tower, factoring as the protagonist of that story that could span both films and TV. He also recently completed a lead role in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game and stars opposite Kate Winslet in the survival drama The Mountain Between Us. But with those projects in the can, it sounds like he’s ready to jump back into an extended sojourn with Luther later this year.

To catch up on which shows have been renewed or cancelled, check out our comprehensive TV Lifeline.