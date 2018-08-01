First ‘Luz’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a Throwback Possession Horror Shot on 16mm

I love a good piece of weird cinema. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a polished bit of studio horror if the heart’s in the right place, but there’s something special about seeing a singular vision translated on screen in all of its oddity. Which brings us to Luz, the debut feature film from German writer-director Tilman Singer, an experimental possession horror shot on 16mm as a callback to the imagery and atmosphere that dominated the European horror scene in the 70s.
The intriguing little horror movie has generated a healthy bit of buzz while making the festival rounds this year. Luz premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival 2018, and recently screened at the New Horizons International Film Festival and the Fantasia International Film Festival, where it was scooped up by the newly formed Yellow Veil Pictures. Next up, the film will make its way to Austin and Spain as an official selection for Fantastic Fest and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.
Luz stars Luana Velis, Jan Bluthardt, Nadja Stubiger, Johannes Benecke, Julia Riedler and Lilli Lorenz in the tale of a young woman possessed by a demon that yearns for the woman it loves. Watch the teaser trailer below.
Luz Teaser from Yellow Veil Pictures on Vimeo.
Here’s the official synopsis for Luz:
“A rainy night. A dazed and numb young cabdriver, Luz, drags herself into the brightly lit entrance of a rundown police station. Across town in a nightspot, Nora seductively engages police psychiatrist Dr. Rossini in a conversation. Nora is possessed by a demonic entity, longing for the woman it loves – Luz. She tells the Doctor about her old schoolmate Luz’s rebellious past at a Chilean school for girls. Increasingly drunk on her story, Rossini turns into an easy prey in Nora’s hands, but he’s soon called away to the police station to examine Luz. Supervised by his colleagues, the doctor puts Luz in a state of hypnosis that initiates a series of flashbacks, unfolding the events leading to her arrival. But the entity that has taken control of the doctor wants something more. Bit by bit it slips into Luz’ reenactment and makes old memories come to light.”