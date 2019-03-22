Lynn Shelton and Marc Maron on Improvising ‘Sword of Trust’ and ‘Glow’ Season 2

0

One of my favorite films from this year’s SXSW was director Lynn Shelton’s Sword of Trust. The mostly improvised film is about a couple (Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins) that show up to collect the inheritance from a deceased grandfather and discovers the only item he left – an antique sword – might be proof that the South won the Civil War. As they attempt to sell the sword, they team up with a pawnshop owner (Marc Maron) and his conspiracy theory-obsessed employee (Jon Bass) and a crazy adventure ensues. Sword of Trust also stars Toby Huss, Dan Bakkedahl, Tim Paul, and Whitmer Thomas.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Lynn Shelton, Marc Maron, Jon Bass, Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins and Toby Huss at the Collider studio at SXSW. During the very fun interview, they talked about how the film happened, how the film tackles conspiracy theories and “fake news”, filming a scene when all the dialogue is completely improvised, the challenge of making the movie in 12 days, how Shelton became friends with Maron, the editing process, and more. In addition, Shelton and Maron talk about Glow season 2 including how the entire season takes place in Las Vegas.

