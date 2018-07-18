Super-Producers Jason Blum and James Wan Team Up for Techno-Horror-Thriller ‘M3GAN’

0

Way back in 2010, Jason Blum was in the process of amping up of Blumhouse Productions though an approach that greenlit low-budget horror movies with the potential for big box office returns. Blum had already seen that gamble pay off with Paranormal Activity, but a 2010 team-up with Saw director James Wan would give the company its second strong franchise player: Insidious. Blum and Wan went on to enjoy immense success, which they’re still smack in the middle of, and a new project will see them team up once more to lend their super-producer powers to an upcoming techno-horror-thriller.

As THR reports, Blum and Wan will produce M3GAN, a project that sounds like a contemporary competitor to the recently announced Child’s Play reboot. The story centers on a brilliant roboticist employed at a toy company who uses advanced artificial intelligence to program a life-like doll as an emotional caregiver for her orphaned niece. As you might expect, the AI’s code works too well and the title doll becomes far too protective of her friend, which proves dangerous for everyone else. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) will direct from a script by Akela Cooper (American Horror Story). The plan is to start shooting this fall, but perhaps we’ll get a teaser of some form or another when the duo heads to Comic-Con this week.

Here’s what Wan had to say about his experiences working on the Insidious franchise and his continued relationship with Blum and Blumhouse:

“I had such a great time working together with Jason on Insidious, a film that did a lot of good for both of us. I don’t forget where I started from and I’m grateful and appreciative of Jason. We’ve been looking for something to collaborate on again since.”

Wan, whose Atomic Monster Productions banner generated the idea for M3GAN, shared his thoughts about this new take on the creepy doll story:

“Pretty much the concept is about embracing technology too much and relying too much on it. And what happens with technology runs amok. It’s a commentary on the world we live in and it feels relevant.”

Blum followed up with a comment on the film’s dark humor and a director who can deliver:

“We needed someone who can do the thrills and set pieces but who also has a cheeky approach.”

Michael Clear of Atomic Monster will executive produce, while Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson will exec produce with Ryan Turek overseeing.