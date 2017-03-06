Macon Blair to Direct Dark Comedy ‘The Shitheads,’ Starring Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson

0

Macon Blair’s got a title thing going on. The actor-turned-director made his feature film screenwriting and directing debut with amply wordy Netflix film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and now he’s lined up another gem for his sophomore film, The Shitheads. Indie production company Imperative Entertainment will co-produce and finance The Shitheads, “the very classy second feature from writer-director Macon Blair,” which is set to star Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson as, you guessed it, The Shitheads. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green‘s Rough House Pictures will co-produce.

Here’s the official description from the press release:

Described as “The Last Detail by way of Bret Easton Ellis,” the darkly comedic road movie follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who’ve been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab. Mayhem and general shenanigans do, in fact, ensue but it has not been confirmed at this time whether or not important life lessons are also learned.

Blair, who is best known for his acting roles in Blue Ruin and Green Room, debuted I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore at Sundance this year, where took home the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize. The film launched on Netflix at the end of February. The film starred Melanie Lynskey as a woman at the end of her rope who’s determined to track down the people who stole who grandmother’s silverware. You can read Matt’s full Sundance review here or watch Steve’s interview with Blair here.

Alex Orr (Atlanta) and Rough House Picture’s Brandon James (Vice Principles) will produce The Shitheads alongside Imperative’s Jillian Apfelbaum (Black Dynamite). Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will executive produce, along with Rough House Picture’s Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, Orr’s Fake Wood Wallpaper, and Jeremy Saulnier and Blair’s Bonneville Films.

“We’re excited to continue our mission to support emerging filmmakers like Macon, whose unique vision for The Shitheads is both hilarious and harrowing,” said Imperative’s Friedkin and Thomas. “We’re equally thrilled to partner with the team at Rough House, whose taste and talent we admire tremendously.”

No word on production schedule or release date plans yet.