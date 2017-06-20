Watch Junkie XL Compose ‘Mad Mad: Fury Road’ in a New ‘Score: A Film Music Documentary’ Clip

0

The art of film scoring is a sort of magical trade. Making a movie requires so many elements, so many hands on deck, and while they’re all critical to the finished piece, there is no single piece that can instantly transport you back to the film like the music can. Score: A Film Music Documentary, the new movie from writer-director Matt Schrader looks to offer an up close and personal look at the creative process behind bringing the best film scores to life witha series of interviews and behind-the-scenes segments featuring composers like Hans Zimmer, James Cameron, Danny Elfman, John Williams and many more.

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the film that takes a look at Junkie XL’s exceptional, rhythm-centric score from Mad Max: Fury Road. Get a sneak peak at the film in the clip below and be sure to check out Matt’s full review. Score is in theaters now.

Here’s the official synopsis for Score: