Watch Junkie XL Compose ‘Mad Mad: Fury Road’ in a New ‘Score: A Film Music Documentary’ Clip

The art of film scoring is a sort of magical trade. Making a movie requires so many elements, so many hands on deck, and while they’re all critical to the finished piece, there is no single piece that can instantly transport you back to the film like the music can. Score: A Film Music Documentary, the new movie from writer-director Matt Schrader looks to offer an up close and personal look at the creative process behind bringing the best film scores to life witha series of interviews and behind-the-scenes segments featuring composers like Hans Zimmer, James Cameron, Danny Elfman, John Williams and many more.
Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the film that takes a look at Junkie XL’s exceptional, rhythm-centric score from Mad Max: Fury Road. Get a sneak peak at the film in the clip below and be sure to check out Matt’s full review. Score is in theaters now.
Here’s the official synopsis for Score:
What makes a film score unforgettable? Featuring Hans Zimmer, James Cameron, Danny Elfman, John Williams, Quincy Jones, Trent Reznor, Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, Thomas Newman, Randy Newman, Leonard Maltin, and the late James Horner and Garry Marshall, Score: A Film Music Documentary brings Hollywood’s elite composers together to give viewers a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of the world’s most international music genre: the film score. A film composer is a musical scientist of sorts, and the influence they have to complement a film and garner powerful reactions from global audiences can be a daunting task to take on. The documentary contains interviews with dozens of film composers who discuss their craft and the magic of film music while exploring the making of the most iconic and beloved scores in history: James Bond, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, The Social Network, Mad Max: Fury Road and Psycho.