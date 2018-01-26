‘Never Goin’ Back’ Cast & Director Cut Loose and Geek Out at Sundance

0

-

While I got to conduct a lot of interviews while at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the one you’re about to watch with Never Goin’ Back’s Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone and writer/director Augustine Frizzell is easily one of my favorites. That’s because the minute they walked into the Collider studio they were having fun and that energy carried over to when they were on camera.

If you haven’t yet heard of Never Goin’ Back, don’t worry. The film only had its world premiere the other night and only a few images have been released. The thing to know is it’s the feature directorial debut of Augustine Frizzell and she does a great job building the fun and crazy world that Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone inhabit. Also, while a lot of films deal with serious subject matter at Sundance, Never Goin’ Back is just interested in having a good time as you watch the main characters trying to get to the beach. Unfortunately, they’ve got no money, rent is due, their house was just robbed, and they’re thisclose to losing their jobs as waitresses.

Another thing the film does quite well is it’s consistently funny. Most of the characters that come into their lives feel like real people, and the other ones talk and act like they’ve been smoking some strong weed. Trust me, Never Goin’ Back is a fun ride, so fingers crossed it lands distribution because it’s worth checking out. The film also stars Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen, Kendal Smith, and Matthew Holcomb.

During the very fun interview Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone and Augustine Frizzell share some very funny stories from the making of the film, what the film is about, why they had to stop swearing, what it means to be at Sundance, what it was like working with Kyle Mooney, and so much more. In addition, at the end of the interview they played get to know your Sundance attendee which includes questions like what’s the last great movie they saw, what’s the last TV show they binged, what’s their go to karaoke song, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a full list of what we talked about.

Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Kia and The Future Party for helping to make these interviews happen at the Kia Supper Suite and offering up transportation in the all new Kia Stinger high performance Sportback for our guests. I’d also like to thank Altec Lansing, Kunde Wines, Blue Moon Brewing, and Topo Chico for their support.

Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone and Augustine Frizzell: