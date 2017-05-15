Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: The Crew Answer Your Mail Bag Questions

by      May 15, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, May 15th, 2017) John Campea, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee answer your Mail Bag questions on the topics:

  • Thoughts on Diego Luna as the new Scarface?
  • Will we see The Riddler in a future Batman film?
  • Box Office Report
  • The future of Charlie Hunnam‘s acting career
  • What film will break the September box office record?
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-trailer-images

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' Sequel Eyeing 'The Crown' Star Claire Foy…
Next Article
Watch: James Gunn Answers 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Spoiler Questions in…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News