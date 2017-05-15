Movie Talk: The Crew Answer Your Mail Bag Questions

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, May 15th, 2017) John Campea, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee answer your Mail Bag questions on the topics:

Thoughts on Diego Luna as the new Scarface?

Will we see The Riddler in a future Batman film?

Box Office Report

The future of Charlie Hunnam‘s acting career

What film will break the September box office record?