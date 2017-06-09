Mailbag! You Asked Us Your Questions, and We Answered

0

Last week, we

Tone: maybe like 7 years ago it was reported that bill hader was writing or had written a horror/comedy screenplay, has there ever been any progress on that project? or development hell?

Per Hader himself on the Bill Simmons Podcast a few years ago, that project’s dead. He said they couldn’t make a slasher movie work as a comedy because a serial killer didn’t lend itself to humor as well as, say, zombies. But don’t worry, Hader’s currently working on an HBO series he created and stars in! – Adam

Sherie: I am struggling to understand AMPAS’s decision to allow anyone to nominate the best animated feature. Aren’t we going to lose awesome nominees like The Red Turtle and Boy and the World in favour of Secret Life of Pets or Madagascar 3? Aren’t they throwing out art in favour of popularity?

It’s quite possible, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re right. I’m not entirely sure why this decision was made, but having a carefully curated nomination committee has been both a blessing and a curse depending on the categories. For some, like documentary feature or score, the nomination committee plays favorites and it’s not always fair. But Best Animated Feature always churned out exciting choices, like you mentioned. I suppose we’ll find out what happens this year but yeah, unfortunately it’s entirely possible we get a list of nominees that’s only major studio releases. – Adam

Ian: What is the news on the del Toro Haunted Mansion reboot?

That one’s still in development as far as we know. It’s a passion project for Del Toro, and Ryan Gosling has expressed interest in teaming up with the filmmaker on it, but it’s far from being greenlit. Right now it’s about A. Getting the script in a place where both Del Toro and Disney are happy with it and B. Convincing Disney it’s worth making. Since the studio is laser-focused on adapting their animated films at the moment I’m not sure there’s a huge impetus to get The Haunted Mansion off the ground ASAP, and of course Del Toro has a number of things he’s working on—including his Netflix series Trollhunters. – Adam

Quentin: How do you deconflict opinions between all your contributors? For example, you recently posted an article about how disappointing/bad the trailer for Star Trek: Discovery looked….then, days later, listed it among your Top 5 trailers for new tv shows.