‘Making a Murderer: Part 2’ Trailer Continues to Look Like the Right Issue and the Wrong Case

Netflix has released a full trailer for Making a Murderer: Part 2. Per Netflix, “Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest where they have exclusive access to Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf. Over the course of 10 new episodes, Making a Murderer Part 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

The determination to keep people incarcerated is a story worth telling. The problem is that Ricciardi and Demos are determined to tell it with the Steven Avery story, a story that is clouded with more questions than answers. It’s not a clear-cut case of prosecutorial and police misconduct. The first season never made a compelling case that Avery was completely innocent (it’s far better at showing how police abused their power in corralling Dassey, who has below-average intelligence), but now the second season looks like it’s doubling down on Avery’s innocence and making this about the quest to get an innocent man of prison. There are innocent people locked up right now. They’re not hard to find (check out the Innocence Project), but because Making a Murderer wants to both raise questions and make a firm statement, it continues to look like a docuseries at odds with itself. I’d love to see a story about the difficulty in freeing the wrongfully accused, but Making a Murderer never made an overwhelming case that Avery was innocent.

Is it possible, as both part 1 and (it appears) part 2 alleges that there’s a gigantic conspiracy to put Steven Avery in jail and that the real killers are still out there? Of course, but it seems cynical to then put on the mask of “This is really about the whole justice system!” when the particulars of this case are so unique.

Check out the Making a Murderer: Part 2 trailer below. The docuseries returns to Netflix on October 19th.