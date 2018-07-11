Watch: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Duel with Crafty Puns for NBC’s ‘Making It’

0

It’s rare that you get to see a pair of celebrities/comedians/actors step outside of their on-screen personas in order to do something unscripted, and no we’re not talking about the glut of “reality” programming that drags notable names out of yesteryear and puts them back into the spotlight. We’re talking about Making It, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman‘s new competition series that highlights DIY craftspeople from all over the country.

Previously titled The Handmade Project, NBC’s Making It, from Executive Producers and hosts Poehler and Offerman, is a uniquely lighthearted competition series reuniting two of pop culture’s biggest BFFs and celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us. The hosts got together for a very punny promo piece which you can watch below, along with a great sneak peek at the new series itself. The show will debut on NBC Tuesday, July 31st at the bizarro time of 10pm, following America’s Got Talent.

Check out the craft-off below:

The Making It co-hosts get com-thread-itive. Making It Premieres Tuesday, July 31 10/9c on NBC!

Here’s a bonus sneak peek:

And here’s the official synopsis: