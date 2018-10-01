‘Malevolent’ Trailer Introduces Netflix’s Creepy New Horror Flick

0

Netflix is really doubling (tripling? quadrupling?) their spooky content in preparation for Halloween, including a new horror film called Malevolent. Written by Ben Katai and Eva Konstantopoulos and directed by Olaf de Fleur, Malevolent stars Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as a pair of siblings who con the grieving by making them believe they can contact the dead. But when they are invited to an old orphanage where brutal murders have taken place, they are confronted by something they didn’t fake …

The trailer explains the con, and how the siblings are immediately challenged when taking on the this new client. From there, things get pretty dark and grisly post-haste, as Pugh’s character Angela begins to see things she didn’t think she believed in. Yikes!

Malevolent premieres on Netflix starting October 5th; check out the trailer, synopsis, and images below:

Here’s the official synopsis: