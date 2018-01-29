‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ TV Spot Has Cher Singing ABBA

Universal has released a new Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again TV spot. The upcoming film functions as both a prequel and a sequel as it jumps between the present, where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant with her first child, and we cut back to see a young Donna (Lily James) living it up in the past. As expected there will be plenty of ABBA songs.
This TV spot aired during the Grammys last night, which makes sense not only because of the ABBA stuff, but also because they’re really playing up Cher as Sophie’s grandmother. The first Mamma Mia! grossed over $600 million worldwide, so don’t underestimate the appeal of the sequel. There’s an audience for a nice movie where famous people sing ABBA tunes. I just hope we get at least another one where Pierce Brosnan butchers it like he did with “S.O.S.” in the first movie.
Check out the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again TV spot below. The film opens July 20th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Andy Garcia.
Here’s the official synopsis for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again:
Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again.
Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than $600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film’s original cast returning and new additions including Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver), the musical comedy will open on July 20, 2018.
Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Oscar® winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.
As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway’s Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).