‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ TV Spot Has Cher Singing ABBA

0

Universal has released a new Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again TV spot. The upcoming film functions as both a prequel and a sequel as it jumps between the present, where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant with her first child, and we cut back to see a young Donna (Lily James) living it up in the past. As expected there will be plenty of ABBA songs.

This TV spot aired during the Grammys last night, which makes sense not only because of the ABBA stuff, but also because they’re really playing up Cher as Sophie’s grandmother. The first Mamma Mia! grossed over $600 million worldwide, so don’t underestimate the appeal of the sequel. There’s an audience for a nice movie where famous people sing ABBA tunes. I just hope we get at least another one where Pierce Brosnan butchers it like he did with “S.O.S.” in the first movie.

Check out the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again TV spot below. The film opens July 20th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Andy Garcia.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: