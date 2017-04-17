A ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ Sequel Is Being Written

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the most underrated films of the last few years is certainly Guy Ritchie’s sexy spy thriller The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The film is basically a three-way flirtation romp between Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, and Alicia Vikander, and it is an absolute delight. Ritchie hones in on a playful sensuality throughout that keeps the 60s spy action flighty, fun, and flirty, and Cavill, Hammer, and Vikander all have tremendous chemistry together. Unfortunately, while the film had starpower and a fun premise, audiences failed to show up in the numbers the movie deserved. Perhaps afraid of going against another comedic spy film in Spy, Warner Bros. shifted the film’s release date to August, but it ended up opening just a few weeks after the box office smash Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation—another terrific spy thriller with a fun, sexy tone. So maybe audiences just weren’t keen on a second go-around with this particular kind of movie so soon.

Regardless, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. absolutely deserves a sequel, so when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with Armie Hammer in anticipation of the actor’s new film Free Fire, he asked what it would take to make The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 a possibility. Surprisingly, Hammer revealed that a sequel script may already be in the works:

“I actually recently talked to Lionel Wigram, the producer and co-writer with Guy, about a Man from U.N.C.L.E. sequel, and I was like, ‘Dude if you don’t start writing this script I’m gonna show up at your house and cut all of the tires of all of your cars, I swear to God.’ And he was like, ‘You know what? Fuck it. I’m just gonna do it, I’ll probably start writing it,’ and I was like, ‘Yes! Good! Start writing it!’ So if you haven’t yet, Lionel, checkmate. Start writing it!”

Warner Bros. has yet to formally commission Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2, and the film’s $109.8 million worldwide gross against a reported budget of $75 million isn’t crazy encouraging from a studio standpoint, but the mere fact that Wigram is keen on writing a sequel is exciting enough. The first film ended in such a way as to set up further adventures for the Hammer/Cavill/Vikander trifecta, with Hugh Grant serving as their handler, so one imagines dreaming up further adventures for these characters is a blast.

Will Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 actually happen? It’s unclear. Wigram is currently producing Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 and most recently wrote and produced Ritchie’s upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but the two are certainly in the studio’s good graces. Ritchie is in the midst of preparing to direct Disney’s live-action Aladdin, having been handed the reigns of the high-profile musical, so maybe if that movie’s successful enough Ritchie can convince WB to give Man from U.N.C.L.E. 2 the greenlight.

One thing’s for sure: if a Man from U.N.C.L.E. sequel does happen, we have Hammer’s threats of destroying Wigram’s property to thank.

See Hammer’s comments in the video above, and if you missed what the actor told us about those Green Lantern rumors, click here.