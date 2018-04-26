Exclusive: Henry Cavill on the Status of ‘Man of Steel 2’ and His DCEU Contract

0

I know some of you have issues with the DC movie universe. I get it. Films like Batman v Superman and Justice League haven’t been as awesome as we want them to be especially when you compare the movies to what Marvel has been able to accomplish over the past decade. What Marvel does isn’t easy. In fact, if you talk to anyone in the industry, the one things everyone will say is making one great movie is hard, and making a huge cinematic universe work is next to impossible. But movie after movie, Marvel keeps churning out massive global blockbusters with fantastic reviews and it’s one of the reasons DC fans are a bit restless with the DC movie universe.

But things are changing.

WB recently changed a lot of the leadership at the studio and the people running the DC movie universe are hard at work making sure the films being produced are movies that properly represent the amazing timeless characters that have entertained generations.

But while a lot of the recent DC films have easily recognizable flaws, there is one that I will constantly defend to my dying breath: Man of Steel. I love everything about this film, from the amazing Hans Zimmer score to the way Henry Cavill portrayed a realistic and grounded Clark Kent/Superman. If the movie starts to play on cable, you might as well forget about me until it’s over. While it’s all but confirmed that Ben Affleck won’t be back as Batman, I truly hope Henry Cavill is DCs Superman for the foreseeable future. Which, from what I’m hearing, might be happening.

Over the past month or two, I’ve been hearing rumblings that Henry Cavill was in negotiations with the studio to extend his DC contract beyond the one picture that’s still left on his deal. The rumor I heard was they wanted to make Superman the glue that ties all the DC movies together, which would feature the iconic character making small, but memorable, appearances in all the movies sort of like the way Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury pops up in most of the Marvel movies. However, while the rumors have been pretty loud from some very reliable sources, I couldn’t get anything 100% confirmed, so it’s still all in the rumor category.

But yesterday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, I was able to talk with Henry Cavill on the Paramount red carpet for the insane looking Mission: Impossible – Fallout. While I’ll have so much more to say about the jaw dropping new footage soon (which included Cavill doing his own stunts like jumping out a plane at 30,000 feet to film something you cannot believe), towards the end of the interview I asked about the status of Man of Steel 2 and his DC contract. Regarding the Man of Steel sequel, Cavill was very careful with his wording and said: