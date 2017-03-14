Movie Talk: ‘Man of Steel 2′ Eyes Matthew Vaughn to Direct; Frank Oz Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 14th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Matthew Vaughn up for director on Man of Steel 2
- Did Frank Oz confirm Yoda in The Last Jedi?
- Opening this Week
- The Girl in the Spider’s Web officially dated, Fede Alvarez confirmed for director and will recast
- Power Rangers post-credits scene confirmed
- New trailer and clips released for Smurfs: The Lost Village
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions