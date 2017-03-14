More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: ‘Man of Steel 2′ Eyes Matthew Vaughn to Direct; Frank Oz Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

by      March 14, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 14th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Opening this Week
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
man-of-steel-henry-cavill

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
James Gunn on ‘The Belko Experiment’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’…
Next Article
Netflix to Complete and Release Orson Welles’ Final Film ‘The Other Side…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News