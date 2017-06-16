Mandy Moore and the Cast of ‘47 Meters Down’ on Shark Cage Diving and Filming Underwater

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

I’m all for daredevil-type stunts and adventure, but when someone asks you to hop on a rickety boat, jump into a cage and then be dropped in the ocean right in the middle of a whole bunch of sharks, you just say no. Unfortunately for Lisa (Mandy Moore) and Kate (Claire Holt) in 47 Meters Down, they don’t and as one might expect in a horror thriller featuring some vicious sharks, the worst happens and their cage plummets to the bottom of the ocean floor. Not only do they have to figure out a way to get back to the surface without running into one of those sharks, but they also have to do so before their oxygen tanks run out.

With 47 Meters Down hitting theaters today, I got the chance to sit down with Moore and Holt as well as their co-stars, Matthew Modine and Yani Gellman, to discuss the challenges of filming the large majority of the movie underwater and also the reality of shark cage diving accidents. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article.

Here’s the official 47 Meters Down synopsis: