‘Mandy’ Trailer: Dive Into a Phantasmagorical Nightmare with Chainsaw-Wielding Nicolas Cage

RLJE Films has released the first Mandy trailer. The film follows couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) whose quiet life is disrupted when a manical cult leader (Linus Roache) kidnaps Mandy and wants to possess her body and soul, so it’s up to Red to save his wife by plunging through a surreal, nightmarish hellscape.

I missed the film when it played at Sundance, but I only heard raves about it. It seems to be a film people can’t stop talking about, and after watching this trailer, I can understand why. It looks absolutely insane in the best way possible, and a great showcase for Cage to indulge his crazier side while still giving an honest-to-goodness performance. And even if he wasn’t giving a great performance, it’s still a movie where he has a chainsaw fight with another guy. That alone is worth the price of admission.

While the film will likely fly under the radar for most audiences who can no longer discern which Cage movies are worth their time (plus the day-and-date VOD which does the movie no favors), I’m all in on Mandy and I think a lot of other people are ready to see what all the fuss is about when they finally get a chance.

Check out the Mandy trailer below. The film opens in theaters and hits VOD and Digital HD on September 14th. Mandy also stars Ned Denny, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake, and Bill Duke.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mandy: