‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ Trailer Reveals Paul Bettany’s Terroristic Turn as Ted Kaczynski

Prepare yourself for what just may be your new TV obsession this summer season. An all-new scripted anthology series titled Manhunt: Unabomber is coming to Discovery Channel this August and it aims to tackle the dramatic and traumatic true-life tale of the hunt for America’s deadliest serial bomber. The series will also feature the first major U.S. television roles for Sam Worthington and a nearly unrecognizable Paul Bettany. You can see for yourself in the series’ first trailer below.

The all-star cast also includes Golden Globe-nominee Chris Noth as character Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI, who supervises the UNABOM Task Force; Oscar-nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes as Tabby, a street agent who partners with Fitz; Golden Globe and two-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch in the role of former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno; Mark Duplass as David Kaczynski, Ted’s younger brother; Michael Nouri as Penthouse founder Bob Guccione; three-time Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James playing ‘Henry Murray,’ a professor of Kaczynski’s at Harvard University; Trieste Kelly Dunn playing ‘Theresa Oakes,’ a librarian at the Lincoln Public Library; Elizabeth Reaser (“Mad Men” and “Young Adult”) in the role of ‘Ellie,’ Jim Fitzgerald’s wife; Ben Weber as Andy Genelli, former head of the UNABOM Task Force; Jeremy Bobb as Stan Cole, a seasoned FBI agent and Ackerman’s “foul-mouthed pit bull”; Lynn Collins as Natalie, a post-doc in linguistics at Stanford; Katja Herbers, as Linda, David Kaczinski’s wife; and Brian F. O’Byrne as Frank McAlpine, the FBI’s master profiler and Fitzgerald’s professor who leads the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The two-hour premiere debuts on Discovery Channel Tuesday, August 1st at 9pm. Check out the trailer for Manhunt: Unabomber below:

Here’s the official synopsis: