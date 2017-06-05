‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ Trailer Reveals Paul Bettany’s Terroristic Turn as Ted Kaczynski

Prepare yourself for what just may be your new TV obsession this summer season. An all-new scripted anthology series titled Manhunt: Unabomber is coming to Discovery Channel this August and it aims to tackle the dramatic and traumatic true-life tale of the hunt for America’s deadliest serial bomber. The series will also feature the first major U.S. television roles for Sam Worthington and a nearly unrecognizable Paul Bettany. You can see for yourself in the series’ first trailer below.
The all-star cast also includes Golden Globe-nominee Chris Noth as character Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI, who supervises the UNABOM Task Force; Oscar-nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes as Tabby, a street agent who partners with Fitz; Golden Globe and two-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch in the role of former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno; Mark Duplass as David Kaczynski, Ted’s younger brother; Michael Nouri as Penthouse founder Bob Guccione; three-time Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James playing ‘Henry Murray,’ a professor of Kaczynski’s at Harvard University; Trieste Kelly Dunn playing ‘Theresa Oakes,’ a librarian at the Lincoln Public Library; Elizabeth Reaser (“Mad Men” and “Young Adult”) in the role of ‘Ellie,’ Jim Fitzgerald’s wife; Ben Weber as Andy Genelli, former head of the UNABOM Task Force; Jeremy Bobb as Stan Cole, a seasoned FBI agent and Ackerman’s “foul-mouthed pit bull”; Lynn Collins as Natalie, a post-doc in linguistics at Stanford; Katja Herbers, as Linda, David Kaczinski’s wife; and Brian F. O’Byrne as Frank McAlpine, the FBI’s master profiler and Fitzgerald’s professor who leads the Behavioral Analysis Unit.
The two-hour premiere debuts on Discovery Channel Tuesday, August 1st at 9pm. Check out the trailer for Manhunt: Unabomber below:
Here’s the official synopsis:
Manhunt: UNABOMBER tells the dramatic and gripping true story of the FBI’s hunt for the Unabomber, the deadliest serial bomber in history. The story focuses on FBI Agent and Criminal Profiler Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (played by Sam Worthington of “Avatar” and “Hacksaw Ridge”), who pioneered the use of forensic linguistics to identify and ultimately capture the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski (Paul Bettany, “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers” series and “A Beautiful Mind”). This series features both Bettany and Worthington’s first major leading roles on U.S. television.
As a fresh faced Criminal Profiler and the newest member of the Unabom Task Force (UTF), Fitz faced an uphill battle not just against the Unabomber – one of the most sophisticated and brilliant criminals in history – but also against the bureaucracy of the UTF itself as his maverick ideas and new approaches were dismissed by the system.