‘Maniac’ Creator Bringing ‘Station Eleven’, ‘Made for Love’ Adaptations to WarnerMedia

In case you forgot during your preparation for the great Netflix vs. Disney+ wars to come, WarnerMedia is also debuting its own streaming service in 2020 and it’s slowly but surely getting kinda’ stacked. J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot arm are most likely coming aboard, Denis Villeneuve is directing a Dune pilot, and now Patrick Somerville, the writer and producer behind Netflix’s A-list limited series Maniac, is helming two buzzy book adaptations for the service: Station Eleven and Made for Love.

Somerville projects certainly do a great job matching directors to a project, much like the case of Maniac and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Station Eleven is a moody, melancholy post-apocalyptic novel from author Emily St. John Mandel that spans generations. Frequent Atlanta and Barry director Hiro Murai—who also helmed Donald Glover‘s game-changing “This Is America” music video—will direct all 10 episodes, which is a mouth-wateringly perfect pairing of material and mastermind.

Made for Love is…completely different in every way, but no less intriguing. Based on the book by Alissa Nutting, the series is described as a “dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge.” Here’s the full official synopsis:

The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

S.J. Clarkson will direct the half-hour, 10-episode limited series. Clarkson directed the four-episode Netflix mystery Collateral as well as a few episodes of the Marvel team-up The Defenders. She also has some massive projects on her plate besides Made for Love, including HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series.

The still-untitled WarnerMedia streaming service is set to debut in 2020.