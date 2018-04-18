First ‘Maniac’ Images Reveal Emma Stone & Jonah Hill in Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix Series

0

It’s been way too long since we’ve seen anything new from filmmaker Cary Fukunaga, but that changes this year. Netflix has released the first images from the True Detective Season 1 director’s highly anticipated new series Maniac, which stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) wrote all 10 episodes of the first season.

That’s about all we know plot-wise at the moment, aside from rumors that the show visualizes what’s going on in their heads, but these images are mighty intriguing. They evoke FX’s headspinning series Legion a little bit, but Fukunaga no doubt has his own original take on this story. The Jane Eyre filmmaker made a big splash helming the first season of True Detective, which won him an Emmy, and after that he got his passion project Beasts of No Nation made at Netflix. Fukunaga then co-wrote and intended to direct IT for Warner Bros, but he ended up leaving that project over creative differences, with Andy Muschietti coming on in his stead. And he developed the TNT series The Alienist as a directorial effort as well before stepping back into an executive producer role.

But Fukunaga found and committed to Maniac as his next project a couple years ago, enlisting a pair of A-listers to lead his cast in Oscar-winner Emma Stone and Oscar nominee Jonah Hill. And looking at these images, we can see that Justin Theroux and Sally Field are also a part of the cast. Between this, Mute, and The Leftovers I am absolutely here for the “Justin Theroux being in super weird sci-fi stuff” cinematic universe.

Netflix doesn’t give us a debut date just yet, but I imagine Maniac will be arriving sometime late this summer or this fall. Either way, it can’t come soon enough. Check out the first Maniac images below.