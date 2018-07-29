Netflix Sets Premiere Date for ‘Maniac’ Series Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

Today at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour, Netflix announced its original limited series Maniac from creator, writer, and executive-producer Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) will debut on September 21. Reader, this thing looks nucking futs.
Set in an alt-version of our own near-future, Maniac boasts a dynamite leading pair in Emma Stone and Jonah Hill; the often-Oscar-nominated duo play two strangers taking part in an experimental pharmaceutical trial. Justin Theroux is onboard as the incredibly named Dr. James K. Mantleray, who promises a drug that can cure any mental ailment. Things go batty from there.
If the cast doesn’t sell you, know that Cary Fukunaga is directing all ten episodes. You may know Fukunaga as the sole person capable of making Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective nonsense make sense, or the guy who penned a truly bonkers IT script that tragically never saw the light of day, or the director behind the absolutely chilling Beasts of No Nation. Either way, Fukanaga is a director with one hell of a vision, and paired with a cast of this caliber and Somerville’s madcap premise, I simply do not see how this doesn’t get added to your hype queue posthaste.
Check out the date announcement video below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Maniac:
Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.