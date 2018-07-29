Netflix Sets Premiere Date for ‘Maniac’ Series Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill

0

Today at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour, Netflix announced its original limited series Maniac from creator, writer, and executive-producer Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) will debut on September 21. Reader, this thing looks nucking futs.

Set in an alt-version of our own near-future, Maniac boasts a dynamite leading pair in Emma Stone and Jonah Hill; the often-Oscar-nominated duo play two strangers taking part in an experimental pharmaceutical trial. Justin Theroux is onboard as the incredibly named Dr. James K. Mantleray, who promises a drug that can cure any mental ailment. Things go batty from there.

If the cast doesn’t sell you, know that Cary Fukunaga is directing all ten episodes. You may know Fukunaga as the sole person capable of making Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective nonsense make sense, or the guy who penned a truly bonkers IT script that tragically never saw the light of day, or the director behind the absolutely chilling Beasts of No Nation. Either way, Fukanaga is a director with one hell of a vision, and paired with a cast of this caliber and Somerville’s madcap premise, I simply do not see how this doesn’t get added to your hype queue posthaste.

Check out the date announcement video below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Maniac: