Watch the ‘Manifest’ Cast & EP Tease the NBC Series

0

-

One of the many shows that was showcased at this year’s Comic-Con was the upcoming NBC series Manifest. Set to premiere after The Voice on September 24th, the show is about a group of people that board a turbulent but routine flight. After landing, they discover they’ve been missing for five years and their families and friends have moved on without them. You can see the extended trailer further down the page.

Shortly before their Comic-Con panel, Manifest stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh as well as executive producer/creator Jeff Rake stopped by the Collider studio. They talked about what the show is about, their characters, how far out Rake has planned the arc of the show, the arc of the first season, and a lot more.

Finally, towards the end of the interview, they played “Ice Breakers”. If you haven’t yet seen it, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about, the official synopsis, and extended trailer.

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Jeff Rake:

What is the show about?

Is it 13 or 22 episodes?

How far ahead have they figured out the arc of the show?

What happens if the network decides to go from 13 to 22 episodes in season 1?

Did they buy themselves any gifts when they were picked up?

What was it like on set filming episode 2?

They talk about the characters they’re playing.

How they are 191 people on the plane with them.

What TV show would they love to guest star on?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What’s the background photo on their phone?

What movie have they watched more than 20 times?

What’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes?

Manifest Synopsis:

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years – and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke comes an emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

-