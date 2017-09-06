‘Arrow’: Marc Guggenheim Goes In-Depth on How the Show Is Made, Teases Season 6 Details

0

If you’re a fan of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow and curious how these shows get made, I’m very confident you’re going to enjoy my exclusive video interview with Marc Guggenheim. I recently sat down with the busy showrunner/writer/executive producer for an in-depth conversation about how the shows are put together and what it’s like coming up with the storylines for both shows. In addition to Guggenheim sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes details about making Arrow and how they work with the studio, he also discussed the upcoming crossover episodes, how they already know the finale, Easter eggs, the themes of the season, what’s coming up for Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) this season, the amazing stunt team and their lack of Emmy nominations, how they cast Michael Emmerson, how many seasons they’re aiming for, how Slade Wilson factors in Arrow Season 6, and so much more.

For Legends of Tomorrow fans, he discussed the challenges of making a time traveling show featuring people with various powers, the theme of the season, where they are in the writing process, how off duty firefighters built the Wave Rider, and more. Finally, for fans of Trollhunters, he talked about the success of the Netflix show and when we might hear about future plans. Trust me, if you’re curious how Arrow gets made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this interview.

Check out what Marc Guggenheim had to say in the player above and below is a list of all the things we talked about.

